25 top hospital marketers of 2021

DTC Perspectives, a publishing company for consumer marketing of healthcare companies, released its seventh annual list of top hospital marketers of the year.
The list recognizes marketing executives who work toward better hospital branding, innovative marketing and creative campaigns. Honorees were judged based on innovation, reputation, accomplishments and notoriety among their peers, partners and the media.
Below are 25 marketing executives honored, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.
- Amy Ashford. Regional director of marketing & communications at Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.).
- Matt Bartoloni. Director of marketing at NYU Langone Medical Center (New York City).
- Gina Brittain. Marketing strategist at The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington).
- Jeff Caplain. Senior director of direct marketing at Brigham & Women's Hospital (Boston.)
- Katie Cosgrove. Marketing and public relations manager at Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.).
- Tim Delaney. Director of marketing and communications at Holy Cross Health (Silver Spring, Md.)
- Christina Di Bona. Director of marketing at Stamford (Conn.) Health.
- Jonathan Hutter. Director of brand and marketing at Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine).
- Heidi Irwin. Director of marketing at Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital.
- Alisha Katz. Marketing manager at University of Florida Health Communications and UF Health Shands (Gainesville, Fla.).
- Edward Lai. Senior vice president of business development at Bensonhurst Center for Rehab and Healthcare and Fairview Rehab and Nursing Center (New York City).
- Elizabeth Lowe Andreadis. Senior marketing communications officer at Lifespan (Providence, R.I.).
- Liz Mason. Director of strategic marketing at Keck Medicine of University of Southern California (Los Angeles).
- Courtney McDermott. Director of marketing and communications at Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital.
- Joy McKenna. Director of marketing & communications at MaineGeneral Health (Augusta).
- Traci McNeil. Executive director of brand at Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.).
- Sheri Richardson. Director of marketing at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.).
- Moses Salami. Director of business development and marketing at Saint Michael's Medical Center Prime Healthcare (Newark, N.J.).
- Susan Scheirer. Director of marketing at AtlantiCare (Atlantic City, N.J.).
- Marianna Stellato. Senior integrated marketing manager at Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston).
- Donna Lee Ubertalli. Vice president of marketing at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston).
- Michele Vallone. Director of communications at Stony Brook Medicine (Long Island, N.Y.).
- Kim Vecchio. Director of brand and advertising at University of Colorado Health (Aurora).
- Judith Ward. Vice president of marketing and communications at Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.).
- Elena Wu. Director of marketing external affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City).