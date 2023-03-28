25 best hospitals for pediatrics, per Leapfrog

Nearly one-third of the 25 best hospitals for pediatric care are in Florida, according to a new ranking from Money and The Leapfrog Group.

The two organizations used data submitted for the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey to determine the top hospitals in the country for pediatrics. To be considered, hospitals had to receive an "A" or "B" grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for fall 2022.

Eligible hospitals were then analyzed according to five criteria: hand hygiene, intensive care unit physician staffing, safe medication administration, patient experience and "never events," or occurrences in the medical field that "should never happen" per Leapfrog's policy. Read more about the methodology here.

Florida had the most hospitals make the cut, with seven of the state's organizations recognized for pediatrics. California came in a close second with six mentions.

Here are Money and Leapfrog's 25 best hospitals for pediatrics, listed in alphabetical order:

1. AdventHealth for Children (Orlando, Fla.)

2. Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.)

3. Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)

4. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)

5. Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood, Fla.)

6. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

7. Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Oakland (Calif.)

8. Kaiser Permanente Downey (Calif.) Medical Center

9. Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim (Calif.) Medical Center

10. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children's Hospital

11. Mary Bridge Children's Hospital Health Network (Tacoma, Wash.)

12. Medical University of South Carolina University Medical Center (Charleston)

13. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

14. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

15. Nemours Children's Hospital, Orlando (Fla.)

16. New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.)

17. Orlando (Fla.) Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

18. St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem (Pa.) Campus

19. Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

20. The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, N.J.)

21. University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

22.UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

23. Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.)

24. WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus

25. Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.)