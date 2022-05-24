20 top critical access hospitals

The Chartis Center for Rural Health has released its annual list of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the U.S.

The 2022 list was determined by results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index and its eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. The 20 hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's list of 100 top critical access hospitals, which was released earlier this year.

Here are the top 20 critical access hospitals, listed by state:

Iowa

Cass Health (Atlantic)

Greater Regional Health (Creston)

Guthrie County Hospital (Guthrie Center)

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Loring Hospital (Sac City)

Pella Regional Health Center

Kansas

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Massachusetts



Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics

Montana

Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon)

Livingston HealthCare

Logan Health-Whitefish

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

North Dakota

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

West River Health Services (Hettinger)

Oregon

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

Pennsylvania

Penn Highlands Elk (Saint Marys)

South Dakota

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital and Clinic (Miller)

Madison Regional Health System

Wisconsin

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)





