20 top critical access hospitals

The Chartis Center for Rural Health has released its annual list of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the U.S.
The 2022 list was determined by results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index and its eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. The 20 hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's list of 100 top critical access hospitals, which was released earlier this year.
Here are the top 20 critical access hospitals, listed by state:
Iowa
Cass Health (Atlantic)
Greater Regional Health (Creston)
Guthrie County Hospital (Guthrie Center)
Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)
Loring Hospital (Sac City)
Pella Regional Health Center
Kansas
Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)
Massachusetts
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
Michigan
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics
Montana
Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon)
Livingston HealthCare
Logan Health-Whitefish
Nebraska
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
North Dakota
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
West River Health Services (Hettinger)
Oregon
Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)
Pennsylvania
Penn Highlands Elk (Saint Marys)
South Dakota
Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital and Clinic (Miller)
Madison Regional Health System
Wisconsin
Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)