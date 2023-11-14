20 best places to live, per US News

Of the top 20 American cities to call home, 20% are located in Florida, according to a recent ranking fromU.S. News & World Report.

The publication's list, "150 best places to live in the U.S. in 2023-24," ranked the nation's metropolitan areas across four indexes: quality of life (including crime rates, well-being scores, and availability of healthcare), value (including housing availability and price parity), desirability (including weather temperateness and net migration levels) and the job market (including average salary and unemployment rate). Data from the Census Bureau, Labor Department, FBI and U.S. News' own internal resources were used to craft the ranking.

These 20 cities came out on top, per the publication:

1. Green Bay, Wis.

2. Huntsville, Ala.

3. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

4. Boulder, Colo.

5. Sarasota, Fla.

6. Naples, Fla.

7. Portland, Maine

8. Charlotte, N.C.

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Fayetteville, Ark.

11. Madison, Wis.

12. Boise, Idaho

13. San Jose, Calif.

14. Ann Arbor, Mich.

15. Melbourne, Fla.

16. Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Albany, N.Y.

18. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

19. Des Moines, Iowa

20. Grand Rapids, Mich.