15 cities hit hardest by inflation

Inflation climbed at nearly twice the rate for some cities compared to others over the past year.

Phoenix saw a 12.1 percent increase to its consumer price index compared to New York's 6 percent increase over the past year, for instance.

To determine the difference in inflation growth between 22 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub compared key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. It compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to assess how inflation changed in the short- and long-term.

Below are the MSAs where inflation has increased the most in the long-term, comparing the latest month to one year prior. To view a full snapshot of cities' inflation changes, find the full Nov. 10 ranking here.

1. Phoenix

12.1 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

2. Atlanta

10.7 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

3. Tampa, Fla.

10.5 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

4. Miami

10.1 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

5. Dallas

9.2 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

6. Seattle

8.9 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

7. Detroit

8.5 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

8. Baltimore

8.4 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

9. Riverside, Calif.

8.4 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

10. San Diego

8.2 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

11. Boston

8.1 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

12. Philadelphia

7.8 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

13. Denver

7.7 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

14. Anchorage, Alaska

7.6 percent consumer price index change in 1 year

15. Houston

7.6 percent consumer price index change in 1 year