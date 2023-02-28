114 top Black physicians, per Castle Connolly

Access to physicians with shared backgrounds or experiences has been shown to enhance patient outcomes, and promoting diversity in healthcare is a top priority for many organizations.

As part of their Diversity Equity and Inclusion Initiative, Castle Connolly has released their list of Top Black Doctors 2023, which honors 114 doctors across 20 states and 45 specialties.



To compile this list, Castle Connolly accepted nominations from physicians’ peers and then assessed each physician based on criteria such as qualifications, education, leadership appointments, outcomes data and more.



Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions regarding this list.





1. Daniel Hunt, MD. Colon and Rectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian



2. Ronda Alexander, MD. Director, Division of Laryngology, Otorhinolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, Montefiore (New York City)



3. Kamilah Dixon, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



4. Amber Bondurant-Sullivan, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



5. Michael Richardson, MD. Director, Strategy and Business Development, Holtzman Medical Group (Brookline, Mass.)



6. Marian Vandyck Acquah, MD. Director, Education and Quality-Noninvasive Cardiology, Hackensack Meridian Health Heart and Vascular Hospital (N.J.)



7. Darrion Mitchell, MD, PhD. Radiation Oncology, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



8. Brian Cole, MD. Orthopedic Surgery, Englewood Health (N.J.)



9. Charles Crutchfield, MD. Medical Director, Crutchfield Dermatology (Eagan, Minn.)



10. Stephanie Marshall Thompson, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas (Livingston, N.J.)



11. Suzette Oyeku, MD. Chief, Division of Academic General Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (Bronx, N.Y.)



12. Benedict Nwomeh, MD. Program Director, Pediatric Surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus)



13. Sylvester Black, MD, PhD. Surgery, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



14. Tanya Gure, MD. Section Chief, Geriatrics at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



15. Emeka Acholonu, MD. Surgery, Virtua Surgical Group Voorhees (N.J.)



16. Blessing Igboeli, MD. Psychiatry, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



17. Nicole Bernal, MD. Director of the Burn Program, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



18. Diane E. Bloomfield, MD. Associate Division Chief, Clinical Affairs, Academic General Pediatrics, Children's Hospital at Montefiore (Bronx, N.Y.)



19. Folsade Kehinde, MD. Pediatrics, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children (Philadelphia)



20. Ayim Djamson, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Metropolitan Cardiovascular Consultants (Beltsville, Md.)



21. Basil Williams, Jr., MD. Ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute (Miami)



22. Patricia Sylla, MD. System Chief, Colon and Rectal Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)



23. Mia Wright, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, WestMed Medical Group (White Plains, N.Y.)



24. Kerline Marcelin, MD. Ophthalmology, Hudson Ophthalmology (Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.)



25. Sharon Marshall, MD. Adolescent Medicine, Wayne Pediatrics (Detroit)



26. Nathalie May, MD. Medical Director, Internal Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine (Philadelphia)



27. Renee Bullock-Palmer, MD. Director, Women’s Heart Center and Director, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, and Lung Center (Browns Mills, N.J.)



28. Khendra Peay, MD. Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (Chevy Chase, Md.)



29. Oluyemisi Famuyiwa, MD. Medical Director, Montgomery Fertility Center (Rockville, Md.)



30. Paige Morris, MD. Internal Medicine (Boynton Beach, Fla.)



31. Traci Brooks, MD. Chief, Pediatrics, CHA - Cambridge Pediatrics (Mass.)



32. Erin Vanessa Spearman, MD. Psychiatry and Internal Medicine, Augusta University Health (Ga.)



33. Laura Riley, MD. Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)



34. Lisa Newman, MD. Chief, Section of Breast Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)



35. Eloise Chapman-Davis, MD. Division Director, Gynecologic Oncology, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College (New York City)



36. Jacqueline Jones, MD. Otolaryngology, Park Avenue ENT (New York City)



37. Dominique Williams, MD. Pediatrics, Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus)



38. Kenya Williams, MD. Ophthalmology, Chicago Oculofacial Consultants (Chicago)



39. Cheryl Lee, MD. Chair, Department of Urology, Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



40. Minka Schofield, MD. Otolaryngology, Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



41. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD. Pediatric Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)



42. Jennifer Walton, MD. Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus)



43. Kameelah Phillips, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Calla Women's Health (New York City)



44. Rodney L. Wright, MD. Director, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Wakefield Campus, Montefiore (Bronx, N.Y.)



45. Kanu Okike, MD. Orthopedic Surgery, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu)



46. Whitney Christian, MD. Family Medicine, Ohio State Outpatient Care Dublin (Ohio)



47. Tirisham Gyang, MD. Neurology, Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



48. Madeline Chadehumbe, MD. Head, Division of Neurology and Developmental Pediatrics, NeurAbilities Healthcare (Voorhees, N.J.)



49. Fatima Cody Stanford, MD. Internal Medicine, Mass General Digestive Healthcare Center (Boston)



50. Barbara Alexander Hutchinson, MD, PhD. Cardiovascular Disease, Chesapeake Cardiac Care (Bowie, Md.)



51. Bridget Oppong, MD. Surgery, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center (Columbus, Ohio)



52. Albert Clairmont, MD. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



53. Desmond Shipp, MD. Dermatology, Outpatient Care New Albany (Westerville, Ohio)



54. Edjah Nduom, MD. Neurological Surgery, Emory Clinic (Atlanta)



55. Renita White, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Georgia Obstetrics and Gynecology (Atlanta)



56. Olutoyin Fayemi, MD. Pediatrics, Hyde Park Pediatrics (Mass.)



57. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland, MD. Pediatrics, Children's National THEARC (Washington, D.C.)



58. Olajide Williams, MD. Neurology, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)



59. Robert E. Merritt, MD. Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



60. Charles L. Hamilton, MD. Anesthesiology, The Ohio State East Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



61. Carl Truesdale, MD. Otolaryngology, Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery (Beverly Hills, Calif.)



62. Demicha D. Rankin, MD. Anesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



63. Rebecca Wallihan, MD. Pediatric Infectious Disease, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



64. Olubukola O. Nafi, MD. Pediatric Anesthesiology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



65. Bakri H. Elsheikh, MD. Neurology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



66. Sakima Smith, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



67. J. Paul Monk, MD. Medical Oncology, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



68. O. Hans Iwenofu, MD. Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



69. Michael K. Essandoh, MD. Anesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



70. Gbemiga Sofowora, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



71. O.N. Ray Bignall, MD. Pediatric Nephrology, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio).



72. Stella Ogake, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



73. Oluyinka O. Olutoye, MD. Pediatric Surgery, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



74. Brooke A. Jackson, MD. Dermatology, Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates (Durham, N.C.)



75. Opeyemi O. Daramola, MD. Otolaryngology, Optum Medical Care (Jefferson Valley, N.Y.)



76. Matrika D. Johnson, MD. Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)



77. Adebowale A. Adeyemi, MD. Pediatric Gastroenterology, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware (Wilminton, Del.)



78. Nikette A. Neal, MD. Pediatrics, Memorial Hospital West (Pembroke Pines, Fla.)



79. Lanre Jimoh, MD. Gastroenterology, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center (Huntersville, N.C.)



80. Saied T. Murphy, MD. Nephrology, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)



81. Kerry-Ann Mitchell, MD. Plastic Surgery, The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



82. Joaquim Tavares, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas)



83. Melanie Wilson-Taylor, MD. Pediatrics, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)



84. Joy D. Howell, MD. Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian/Komansky Children's Hospital (New York City)



85. Kofi Atiemo, MD. Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)



86. Modele O. Ogunniyi, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, Grady Memorial Hospital-Atlanta (Atlanta)



87. Peggy Elango, MD. Internal Medicine, Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)



88. Prince Adotama, MD. Dermatology, NYU Langone Health - Tisch Hospital (New York City)



89. Joshua Joseph, MD. Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)



90. Natalie Moulton-Levy, MD. Dermatology, Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)



91. Kevin Griffiths, MD. Nephrology, MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.)



92. Kira Lawton, MD. Pediatrics, Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)



93. Dylan P. Wint, MD. Neurology, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (Las Vegas)



94. Chukwuma I. Onyeije, MD. Maternal & Fetal Medicine, Emory Decatur Hospital (Decatur, Ga.)



95. Anson Kwame Wurapa, MD. Infectious Disease, Emory Decatur Hospital (Decatur, Ga.)



96. Ore-Ofe O. Adesina, MD. Ophthalmology, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)



97. Marc J. Harrigan, MD. Family Medicine, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Atlanta)



98. Joseph M. Pyles, MD. Cardiovascular Disease, St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana (Indianapolis)



99. Stanley Ogu, MD. Plastic Surgery, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital (Sugar Land, Texas)



100. Daisy A. Ayim, MD. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital (Houston, Texas)



101. Robert F. Richardson, MD. Neurology, UH Bedford Medical Center (Bedford, Ohio)



102. Doris Fadoju, MD. Pediatric Endocrinology, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston (Atlanta)



103. Paula J. Harmon, MD. Pediatric Otolaryngology, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite (Atlanta)



104. Paul D. Boyce, MD. Pulmonary Disease, Northside Hospital Atlanta (Atlanta)



105. Wiemi A. Douoguih, MD. Sports Medicine, MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.)



106. Christian E. Williams, MD. Pediatrics, WellStar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.)



107. Alonzo Sexton, MD. Orthopaedic Surgery, Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale, Ga.)



108. Marc A. Lowe, MD. Urology, Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Campus (Seattle)



109. Belinda Antoinette Brown-Saddler, MD. Family Medicine, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Atlanta)



110. Sarahgene Gillianne DeFoe, MD. Radiation Oncology, UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)



111. Felicia E. Snead, MD. Radiation Oncology, St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)



112. Clarence Ellis, MD. Internal Medicine, Metrolina Internal Medicine (Charlotte, N.C.)



113. James Davis, MD. Pathology, Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook, N.Y.)



114. Bennie W. Chiles, MD. Neurological Surgery, White Plains Hospital (White Plains, N.Y.)