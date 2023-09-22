100 top hospitals, per Fortune

Fortune has named its top 100 hospitals in the U.S., in collaboration with PINC AI, a healthcare intelligence platform.
To compile the ranking, researchers evaluated 2,644 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals using Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data and CMS' core measures and patient satisfaction data. The hospitals were also rated on community health measures set forth by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and Center for Health Equity at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The hospitals were honored in five categories below. The numbers associated with the list are not rankings for the full 100, but rather they are ranked within each subcategory.
20 top large community hospitals:
1. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)
2. St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center
3. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
4. Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)
5. Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital
6. Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital
7. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)
8. Medical City Plano (Texas)
9. Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)
10. Olathe (Kan.) Medical Center
11. St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.)
12. El Camino Health-Mountain View (Calif.) Hospital
13. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)
14. Edward Hospital (Naperville, Ill.)
15. Genesis Hospital (Zanesville, Ohio)
16. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)
17. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst, N.C.)
18. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Kan.)
19. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.)
20. HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola)
20 top medium community hospitals:
21. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital
22. West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell, Idaho)
23. TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center
24. OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
25. Mountain View Hospital-Payson (Utah)
26. CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha, Neb.)
27. Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital
28. McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey, Mich.)
29. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah)
30. Houston Methodist West Hospital
31. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.)
32. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont, Fla.)
33. TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.)
34. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)
35 (tie). Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.)
35 (tie). Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)
37. Medical City McKinney (Texas)
38. Logan (Utah) Regional Hospital
39. Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital
40. Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital
20 top small community hospitals:
41. American Fork (Utah) Hospital
42. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah)
43. Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital
44. Brigham City (Utah) Community Hospital
45. Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah)
46. Riverton (Utah) Hospital
47. Trinity Health Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital
48. Layton (Utah) Hospital
49. Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital
50. Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville, Ind.)
51. Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County (Two Rivers, Wis.)
52. Cedar City (Utah) Hospital
53. Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal, Utah)
54. Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital
55. OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)
56. Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful, Utah)
57. Park City (Utah) Hospital
58. Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth, Texas)
59. Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Teresa (Wichita, Kan.)
60. AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)
Below are the top 15 major teaching hospitals:
61. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple (Texas)
62. Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital (Ypsilanti, Mich.)* tie
62. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)* tie
64. St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem (Pa.)
65. University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)
66. NYU Langone Health - Tisch Hospital (New York City)
67. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
68. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
69. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)
70. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
71. St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)
72. HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
73. Houston Methodist Hospital
74. Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)
75. UTMB Health Galveston (Texas) Campus
Below are the top 25 teaching hospitals:
76. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.)
77. AdventHealth Redmond (Rome, Ga.)
78. Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.)
79. Swedish Medical Center (Englewood, Colo.)
80. St. Luke's Anderson Campus (Easton, Pa.)
81. Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
82. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.)
83. McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)
84. Rose Medical Center (Denver)
85. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)
86. HCA Florida Trinity (Fla.) Hospital
87. Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.)
88. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital
89. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.)
90. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City)
91. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
92. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale (Ill.)
93. Henry Ford West Bloomfield (Mich.) Hospital
94. Medical City Denton (Texas)
95. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes Barr, Pa.)
96. Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas)
97. OhioHealth Doctors Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
98. UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins, Colo.)
99. UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
100. Medical City Fort Worth (Texas)