100 top hospitals, per Fortune

Fortune has named its top 100 hospitals in the U.S., in collaboration with PINC AI, a healthcare intelligence platform.

To compile the ranking, researchers evaluated 2,644 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals using Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data and CMS' core measures and patient satisfaction data. The hospitals were also rated on community health measures set forth by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and Center for Health Equity at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The hospitals were honored in five categories below. The numbers associated with the list are not rankings for the full 100, but rather they are ranked within each subcategory.

20 top large community hospitals:

1. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

2. St. David's North Austin (Texas) Medical Center

3. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

4. Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

5. Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital

6. Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital

7. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

8. Medical City Plano (Texas)

9. Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

10. Olathe (Kan.) Medical Center

11. St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.)

12. El Camino Health-Mountain View (Calif.) Hospital

13. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)

14. Edward Hospital (Naperville, Ill.)

15. Genesis Hospital (Zanesville, Ohio)

16. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

17. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst, N.C.)

18. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Kan.)

19. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.)

20. HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola)

20 top medium community hospitals:

21. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

22. West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell, Idaho)

23. TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center

24. OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

25. Mountain View Hospital-Payson (Utah)

26. CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha, Neb.)

27. Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital

28. McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey, Mich.)

29. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah)

30. Houston Methodist West Hospital

31. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.)

32. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont, Fla.)

33. TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.)

34. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)

35 (tie). Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.)

35 (tie). Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)

37. Medical City McKinney (Texas)

38. Logan (Utah) Regional Hospital

39. Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital

40. Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital

20 top small community hospitals:

41. American Fork (Utah) Hospital

42. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah)

43. Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital

44. Brigham City (Utah) Community Hospital

45. Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah)

46. Riverton (Utah) Hospital

47. Trinity Health Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital

48. Layton (Utah) Hospital

49. Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital

50. Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville, Ind.)

51. Aurora Medical Center-Manitowoc County (Two Rivers, Wis.)

52. Cedar City (Utah) Hospital

53. Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal, Utah)

54. Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital

55. OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

56. Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful, Utah)

57. Park City (Utah) Hospital

58. Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth, Texas)

59. Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Teresa (Wichita, Kan.)

60. AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)

Below are the top 15 major teaching hospitals:

61. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple (Texas)

62. Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital (Ypsilanti, Mich.)* tie

62. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)* tie

64. St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem (Pa.)

65. University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)

66. NYU Langone Health - Tisch Hospital (New York City)

67. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

68. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

69. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

70. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

71. St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)

72. HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

73. Houston Methodist Hospital

74. Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)

75. UTMB Health Galveston (Texas) Campus

Below are the top 25 teaching hospitals:

76. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.)

77. AdventHealth Redmond (Rome, Ga.)

78. Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.)

79. Swedish Medical Center (Englewood, Colo.)

80. St. Luke's Anderson Campus (Easton, Pa.)

81. Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

82. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.)

83. McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)

84. Rose Medical Center (Denver)

85. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)

86. HCA Florida Trinity (Fla.) Hospital

87. Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.)

88. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital

89. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.)

90. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City)

91. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

92. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale (Ill.)

93. Henry Ford West Bloomfield (Mich.) Hospital

94. Medical City Denton (Texas)

95. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes Barr, Pa.)

96. Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas)

97. OhioHealth Doctors Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

98. UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins, Colo.)

99. UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

100. Medical City Fort Worth (Texas)