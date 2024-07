10 worst states for quality of life: CNBC

Of the 10 worst states for quality of life, six are in the South, according to a July 13 CNBC report.

To evaluate quality of life, the organization assessed each state by livability factors. CNBC judged states by crime rates, healthcare, air quality, child care, worker protections, legal safeguards against discrimination of all kinds, and personal freedom, such as reproductive rights.

The 10 worst states for quality of life, ranked from least to most:

10. Arizona

2024 Quality of Life Score: 119 out of 325 points





Strengths: Crime, voting rights, worker protections





Weaknesses: Air quality, reproductive rights, healthcare

9. Kansas

2024 Quality of Life Score: 113 out of 325 points





Strengths: healthcare, reproductive rights





Weaknesses: Child care, crime, worker protections

8. Louisiana

2024 Quality of Life Score: 100 out of 325 points





Strength: Child care





Weaknesses: Crime, health, reproductive rights

7. Missouri

2024 Quality of Life Score: 98 out of 325 points





Strength: Air quality





Weaknesses: Voting rights, crime, reproductive rights

6. Tennessee

2024 Quality of Life Score: 96 out of 325 points





Strengths: Child care, air quality





Weaknesses: Crime, inclusiveness, healthcare

5. Arkansas

2024 Quality of Life Score: 93 out of 325 points





Strength: Child care





Weaknesses: Inclusiveness, crime, voting rights

4. Oklahoma

2024 Quality of Life Score: 85 out of 325 points





Strength: Air quality





Weaknesses: Reproductive rights, health, worker protections, voting rights

3. Alabama

2024 Quality of Life Score: 83 out of 325 points





Strength: Child care





Weaknesses: Voting rights, inclusiveness, worker protections

2. Indiana

2024 Quality of Life Score: 78 out of 325 points





Strength: Crime





Weaknesses: Child care, reproductive rights, inclusiveness, voting rights

1. Texas