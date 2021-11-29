10 top universities for entrepreneurs

Stanford University is the best college for entrepreneurs, according to financial database PitchBook's annual ranking of the top 50 colleges for business founders.

The 2021 university rankings are based on the number of business founders whose companies received a first-round venture funding between Jan. 1, 2006, and Oct. 31, 2021. Since many companies have more than one founder, and founders could have attended more than one school, it is possible for the same company to count toward multiple universities.

Here are the top 10 universities for entrepreneurs, according to PitchBook:

1. Stanford (Calif.) University

2. University of California Berkeley

3. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge)

5. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

6. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

8. Tel Aviv University (Israel)

9. University of Texas (Austin)

10. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)