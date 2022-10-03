10 states with highest, lowest percentage of female physicians

Women account for nearly 49 percent of the physician workforce in Washington, D.C., a higher proportion than any U.S. state, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

There are currently 675,014 male physicians and 392,857 female physicians practicing across the nation, according to the data, which includes all currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians. KFF's ranking is based on an information request made to Redi-Data in August.

Becker's used this data to calculate the percentage of physicians practicing in each state and Washington, D.C.

Ten states with the highest percentage of female physicians:

District of Columbia — 48.8 percent of practicing physicians are female Rhode Island — 43.4 Massachusetts — 43 Delaware — 42.3 Connecticut — 40.8 Maryland — 40.7 New York — 40.6 Illinois — 40.1 Vermont — 39 New Mexico — 38.9

Ten states with the percentage proportion of female physicians:

Idaho — 25.6 Utah — 27.4 Wyoming — 27.6 Mississippi — 28.4 Montana — 28.7 Nevada — 28.8 South Dakota — 30.1 Alabama — 30.5 Arkansas — 30.9 North Dakota — 31.1

To view physician totals for each state, click here.