10 most, least expensive states to have a baby

Alaska is the most expensive state to have a baby, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard, part of LendingTree.

Having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on the state. Those costs include medical fees, health insurance and child care. Read more about the analysis here.

Here are the 10 most expensive states to have a baby, according to the analysis:

1. Alaska: $37,261

2. Massachusetts: $35,496

3. New York: $35,457

4. Wisconsin: $32,937

5. New Jersey: $32,250

6. California: $31,954

7. Vermont: $30,969

8. Connecticut: $30,872

9. Illinois: $30,679

10. Wyoming: $30,293

Here are the 10 least expensive states to have a baby, according to the analysis:

1. Arkansas: $20,637

2. Alabama: $21,208

3. Mississippi: $21,382

4. New Mexico: $21,864

5. Kentucky: $22,305

6. Idaho: $22,951

7. Ohio: $23,088

8. South Carolina: $23,176

9. Louisiana: $23,239

10. Montana: $23,483