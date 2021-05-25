10 healthiest, unhealthiest states, ranked by Sharecare

Massachusetts ranked as the healthiest state in the U.S. last year, according to a report published May 25 by digital health company Sharecare in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health.

To determine the healthiest and unhealthiest states, analysts measured well-being through Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Data in the ranking is based on the well-being of more than 450,000 Americans surveyed in 2020 in all 50 states across a range of individual health risk factors — their physical health, community and social bonds, ability to manage their finances to achieve their goals, and strength of purpose in daily life. Analysts also examined 600 other data sources for healthcare access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation and economic security. Access the report and more methodology information here.

Here are the 10 healthiest, according to the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. New Jersey

4. Maryland

5. New York

6. California

7. Connecticut

8. Washington

9. Colorado

10. Utah

Here are the 10 unhealthiest, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. Arkansas

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Kentucky

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Louisiana

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana