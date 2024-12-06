UNC model boosts MRI accuracy

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health researchers claim they have developed an MRI model that can make the scans more accurate.

The model, called Brain MRI Enhancement foundation, can reportedly perform motion correction, super resolution, noise reduction, harmonization and enhancing imaging contrast, according to a Dec. 4 system news release. The model was tested on over 13,000 images from diverse patient populations and scanner types.

In a study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the model outperformed other methods of correcting body motion, reconstructing high-resolution images from low-resolution images, reducing grainy noise, and handling pathological MRIs. The model can also harmonize images for more clear and consistent results, regardless of the type of MRI scanner used.

The new model could be used to streamline clinical trials and studies that involve more than one institution and develop new standardized imaging protocols for the neuroimaging field, according to the report.