Top 10 radiology programs: US News

Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University topped U.S. News & World Report's 2024 list of the best universities for radiology, nuclear medicine and medical imaging in the U.S.

The ranking was published in June and is part of U.S. News' 2024-2025 "Best Global Universities" rankings which comprise 21,950 universities in total.



Eligible universities were ranked based on 10 factors: global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences, normalized citation impact, total citations, number of publications that are among the 10% most cited, percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field, percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers, and international collaboration.



Here are the top 10 universities for radiology, per U.S. News:



