Radiologists, pathologists team up to improve patient care: Sylvester Cancer Center

Radiologists at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center have found benefit in collaborating with pathologists under a new pilot program aimed at improved patient care.

Under the program, radiologists and surgeons can call on their pathology colleagues to work directly with patients and help explain complex biopsy results, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the university.

Pathologists are not typically patient-facing, instead working behind the scenes to provide insights to physicians that guide patient care.

"Some patients want to do a deep dive into their diagnosis and are often terrorized by what they read on the internet," Monica Yepes, MD, a radiologist at Sylvester Cancer Center and professor of radiology in the division of women's imaging at University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, said in the release. "We welcome the extra support from pathologists who can answer patient questions about their diagnosis, leaving them with greater peace of mind."

About half of all patients agree to consult with a pathologist when offered, with many opting to meet through telehealth, according to the release.

Sylvester Cancer Center pathologists will present results from the pilot program at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology's national meeting in March.