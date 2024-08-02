Radiologist breaks ground on $250M health campus

Radiologist John Tentinger broke ground on a $250 million comprehensive healthcare campus in Urbandale, Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported Aug. 2.

The Total Health Experience campus covers more than 25 acres and will eventually encompass nine medical buildings. On Aug. 1, the organization broke ground on the first $60 million building, which is expected to be completed in 2027. This first building will house imaging and diagnostic services with future buildings to provide services ranging from primary, urgent and subspecialty care.

Dr. Tentinger is the owner of Advanced Medical Imaging physician group and Innovative Radiology center. He told the Register he wants to provide a patient experience on par with Mayo Clinic, where he trained.