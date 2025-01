Raleigh, N.C.-based US Radiology Specialists named Caitlin Zulla its new CEO — the second CEO to be named in a year.

Ms. Zulla previously served as CEO of Optum Health's Eastern Region, where she led a team of over 4,000 providers and 17,000 employees to deliver care to more than 5.6 million patients, according to a Jan. 7 LinkedIn Q&A.

She succeeds Lee Cooper, who was named CEO last April but will be transitioning back to his previous role as board chair.