Essentia Health expands medical imaging with $2M Helmsley grant

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has received more than $2 million from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand the system's medical imaging services throughout North Dakota.

Essentia Health's facilities are among the 69 hospitals and health centers in North Dakota to receive funding as part of a larger $27.4 million grant, according to a Feb. 18 news release from the Trust.

The system will use the funding to acquire imaging equipment for the Essentia Health-Fargo (N.D.) hospital, and its clinics in Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City and Wahpeton, N.D., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Julie Singewald, vice president of medical imaging for Essentia Health, spoke to Becker's about what the gift means for the health system.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What immediate effect will this gift have on medical imaging services at Essentia Health?

Julie Singewald: Capital demands in healthcare are really high. We spend a lot of time asking how we can invest in lower volume locations. This gift helps address our clinical needs without worrying about a return on investment. In the past, we have been dependent on mobile imaging services, which is often complicated by the limitations of North Dakota in the wintertime. Through this grant, we can have a dedicated imaging facility and set up a care model in these lower volume areas.

Some of the equipment that we selected to be implemented is actually allowing us to offer a broader spectrum of exams. We are also utilizing the Helmsley gift towards additional training to implement the wider exam platform.

Q: In a broader sense, how will the gift transform care across the whole system?

JS: We are always trying to balance declining reimbursement versus the total cost of care, while also trying to meet the patient where they're at. Essentia Health takes the mission of providing services as close to home as possible very seriously.

Having an opportunity to leverage something like the Helmsley grant allows us to get past some of those hurdles. This is the second time we've been able to receive a gift from Helmsley. They did a similar initiative in Minnesota in the past. Being able to utilize this in North Dakota, which has a lot of rural facilities, has been a huge opportunity for us.

We're very grateful for their generosity and for being comprehensive in their gift. Not only are the funding an initiative, they are doing so in a way that allows organizations to address their specific needs.