CDC eyes letting NPs, PAs read some radiology images

The CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is considering allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to read some images.

If passed, the allowance would certify some practitioners as B readers. B readers clarify chest radiographic images of workers exposed to coal dust, crystalline silica or asbestos for pneumoconiosis surveillance programs. Currently, only physicians can be certified as B readers by passing an examination developed by the NIOSH and the American College of Radiology. As of October 2024, 184 physicians based in 35 states and two territories are NIOSH-certified B readers, according to a HHS and CDC comments webpage.

The CDC has requested comments until March on the issue.

This is the second proposal released in a month that would allow advanced practice providers to take a larger role in image reading. In December, remote MRI standards were updated to allow supervision from appropriately trained non-physician personnel due to physician supervision difficulties.