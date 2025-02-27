Canon deepens Cleveland Clinic partnership with $34M facility

Canon Healthcare USA, a subsidiary of Canon, will establish its U.S. headquarters in a Cleveland Clinic-adjacent building located in the Cleveland Innovation District.

The company is expected to invest about $33.7 million to create a "state-of-the-art imaging and research center," according to the Cleveland City Council website.

The Ohio Department of Development has approved the project for tax credit assistance, a Feb. 24 Canon news release said.

The new headquarters will "support the strategic partnership between Cleveland Clinic and Canon Healthcare," and it is aimed at, "developing innovative imaging and healthcare IT technologies."

"Bringing together our collective strengths enables us to accelerate pioneering developments in medical imaging and quickly bring these new advances to patients," Serpil Erzurum, MD, Cleveland Clinic's chief academic and research officer, said in the release.