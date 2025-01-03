10 hospitals expanding radiology services

From newly installed MRI machines to entire imaging suites, here are ten hospitals expanding radiology services:

Aspirus Riverview Hospital installed a new wide-bore MRI machine.



Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital opened a new MRI wing with a wide-bore MRI machine.



HCA Florida Englewood Hospital completed a new $4.4 million imaging suite with a new MRI machine and upgraded nuclear medicine camera.



Rochester, N.Y.-based Golisano Children's Hospital opened a pediatric interventional radiology suite.



Maquoketa, Iowa-based Jackson County Regional Health Center launched in-house MRI services as part of a hospital expansion project.



Holland (Mich.) Hospital installed the SIGNA Premier 3T MRI system.



Clemson (S.C.) University and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health installed a 3 Tesla functional MRI machine at Seneca, S.C.-based Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



New York City-based NYU Langone opened NYU Langone Radiology - Fort Hamilton, a new imaging center in Brooklyn.



Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute installed the ViewRay MRIdian, an MRI-guided radiation therapy system.



Avita Galion (Ohio) Hospital installed the ECHELON Synergy Fujifilm MRI system with deep learning reconstruction technology powered by AI.



