10 hospitals expanding radiology services

From newly installed MRI machines to entire imaging suites, here are ten hospitals expanding radiology services:

  1. Aspirus Riverview Hospital installed a new wide-bore MRI machine.

  2. Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital opened a new MRI wing with a wide-bore MRI machine. 

  3. HCA Florida Englewood Hospital completed a new $4.4 million imaging suite with a new MRI machine and upgraded nuclear medicine camera.

  4. Rochester, N.Y.-based Golisano Children's Hospital opened a pediatric interventional radiology suite.

  5. Maquoketa, Iowa-based Jackson County Regional Health Center launched in-house MRI services as part of a hospital expansion project.

  6. Holland (Mich.) Hospital installed the SIGNA Premier 3T MRI system.

  7. Clemson (S.C.) University and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health installed a 3 Tesla functional MRI machine at Seneca, S.C.-based Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

  8. New York City-based NYU Langone opened NYU Langone Radiology - Fort Hamilton, a new imaging center in Brooklyn.

  9. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute installed the ViewRay MRIdian, an MRI-guided radiation therapy system.

  10. Avita Galion (Ohio) Hospital installed the ECHELON Synergy Fujifilm MRI system with deep learning reconstruction technology powered by AI.

