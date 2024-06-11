What patients want from healthcare in 2024: Survey

As healthcare changes, what patients need from providers and hospitals is changing too and largely to do with communication, according to the 2024 National Consumer Healthcare Survey from healthcare consulting firm Jarrard.
While convenience and cost also matter to patients, connection to their provider and health system and communication are key.
Here are five notes from the report:
- About 30% of survey respondents said they continue to be unclear on what virtual care options are available to them from providers or health plans.
- Most patients find providers through a trusted friend or family member before they do through insurance.
- Half of respondents said they would prefer to make routine appointments via phone rather than in-person after a visit. Around 40% would prefer to do so online exclusively.
- Patients associate "quality" of care more often with their personal relationship and experience, rather than to hospital or health system awards.
- Nearly 48% of patients said they missed or avoided healthcare in the last year. The top three reasons were high costs, no available appointments at a convenient time, or that they couldn't get an appointment soon enough.