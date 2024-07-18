WellSpan wins AHA's quest for quality prize

The American Hospital Association named York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health the nation's top system for leadership and innovation in quality improvement.

For its health equity and quality efforts, the nine-hospital system won the 2024 Quest for Quality Prize, AHA said in a July 17 news release. An example of its culturally- and linguistically-tailored outreach program for the Hispanic community. With the program, WellSpan noted a 10% increase in screening rates among Hispanic patients who speak Spanish and require an interpreter, the release said.

The prize is awarded to health systems with "exceptional quality, safe and patient- and family-centered care [that] partner with other community organizations and agencies to improve the health status of their communities and address disparities, and develop new and innovative models of care," according to AHA.

The 2024 finalists for the annual award are Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.