UMass, Mass General researchers win 2024 Nobel Prize in medicine

A researcher at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor at Worcester-based University of Massachusetts Medical School have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Victor Ambros, PhD, and Gary Ruvkun, PhD, discovered microRNA, which is crucial in gene regulation, according to an Oct. 7 news release from The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet in Solna, Sweden.

This discovery "revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the release said.

Dr. Ambros is a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Dr. Ruvkun is a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School.