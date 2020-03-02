States with best, worst physician communication scores

The following states received the highest and lowest marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for physician communication.

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Top three states by percent of patients who said physicians "always" communicated well:

Mississippi: 87 percent

Louisiana: 86 percent

Nebraska: 86 percent

States with the lowest percentage of patients who said physicians "always" communicated well:

Nevada: 74 percent

Arizona: 77 percent

Florida: 77 percent

