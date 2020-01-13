Robotic surgery jumped eightfold in 6 years at Michigan hospitals

The use of robotic surgery at Michigan hospitals saw a nearly eightfold increase from 2012 to 2018, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers used clinical registry data from hospitals in the Michigan Surgical Quality Collaborative. They gathered data from Jan. 1, 2012 to June 30, 2018, on the use of robotic surgery for common procedures traditionally performed using laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The study included data on 169,404 patients at 73 hospitals.

They found that robotic surgery overall increased from 1.8 percent in 2012 to 15.1 percent in 2018, representing a more than eightfold increase. For certain procedures, the increase was even greater. For example, the use of robotic surgery for inguinal hernia repair increased from 0.7 percent to 28.8 percent.,

Researchers saw a slight decrease in laparoscopic surgery from 53.2 percent in 2012 to 51.3 percent in 2018.

