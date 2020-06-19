Racial bias complaints continue at Missouri VA hospital

Protestors gathered June 15 outside Kansas City (Mo.) Veterans Administration Medical Center after complaints continuously alleged racial discrimination, according to ABC's KMBC-TV.

Organized by the NAACP, Concerned Clergy Coalition and the Real Justice Center, the protest aimed to condemn the alleged racial discrimination against black veterans and staff at the hospital. Protesters called for an external investigation into the complaints.

Some complaints include staff members making lynching jokes, a nurse using a racial slur, disproportionate hiring and terminations, and illegal personnel practices against black staff, according to KMBC-TV. The complaints date back to early March.

In March, the VA hospital released a statement saying it was proud of its diverse culture and doesn't tolerate discrimination of any kind.

