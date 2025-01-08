Press Ganey awards 8 hospitals for quality excellence

Press Ganey released its annual list of Human Experience Award recipients Jan. 7, recognizing eight hospitals for excellence in clinical quality.

The awards honor organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance in patient care and quality outcomes. This year, eight hospitals were recognized based on their achievements in 10 core quality measures, including outpatient services, pregnancy care, tobacco use, sepsis management and substance abuse treatments.

Data for these awards is drawn from Press Ganey's extensive platform, which aggregates clinical performance metrics submitted by thousands of hospitals and health systems nationwide.

The Human Experience Awards are divided into two categories to celebrate both long- and short-term achievements in quality care.

Pinnacle of Excellence

This award honors consistent top performers over the most recent two years, with one hospital recognized in each of the three size categories. Eligible hospitals for this award category must report data on at least five core quality measures, with a minimum of 10 cases per measure.

Below are this year's recipients:

Small hospital (fewer than 100 beds): Tamarack Health Ashland Medical Center (Ashland, Wis.)

Midsize hospital (100 to 299 beds): Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs (Fla.) Campus

Large (more than 300 beds): Beth Israel Lahey Health—Beverly (Mass.) Hospital

Guardian of Excellence

This award recognizes hospitals that achieved performance in the top 5% of their peer group over the prior calendar year. Recipients are evaluated on the same 10 clinical measures as the Pinnacle of Excellence, with organizations required to report at least 10 cases for five measures.

This year's recipients:

Bingham Healthcare - Grove Creek Medical Center (Blackfoot, Idaho)

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.)

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs (Fla.) Campus

Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Showhegan, Maine)

The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

Tuba City (Ariz.) Regional Health Care



Full details on the awards criteria can be found here.