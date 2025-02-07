Physician groups raise alarm on federal health data, guidance scrub

U.S. organizations representing more than 600,000 physicians urged Congress to restore federal health data and guidance that have been swept from the CDC and NIH websites.

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump to shutter programs that promote "gender ideology," federal agencies closed several webpages, studies and guidance related to healthcare. Others, such as the CDC's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report," took a two-week hiatus and returned as a condensed version compared with past editions.

"Removal hamstrings our ability to provide factual, accurate information to the millions of patients our members serve," the physician groups said in a Feb. 6 statement. "These resources are not just academic references — they are vital for real-time clinical decision-making in hospitals, clinics and emergency departments across the country."

The statement was released by the American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American College of Physicians and American Psychiatric Association.

On Fed. 4, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology also called for a thaw on the federal health communications freeze, adding that the action further erodes public trust in healthcare.