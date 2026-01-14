Vanderbilt Transplant Center now largest program in US

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Transplant Center completed 960 solid organ transplants in 2025 — the most ever performed by a single center in one year — making it the largest transplant center by volume in the U.S.

In addition to the record number of solid organ transplants, the center set a world record for the performing 210 adult and pediatric heart transplants in 2025, according to a Jan. 14 news release from Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Pediatric transplant teams at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital also performed the center’s first pediatric pancreas transplant in 2025.

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