NYC Health + Hospitals expands maternal care programs at Bronx campuses 

NYC Health + Hospitals has introduced shared medical visits for mothers and their newborns at its Jacobi and North Central Bronx hospitals, aiming to reduce barriers to postpartum care.



The shared visits allow mothers and their babies to receive postpartum and pediatric care in a single visit. The effort is designed to address common barriers to postpartum care, such as child care, transportation and time off work, health system officials said in a Jan. 14 news release.

Since Jacobi Hospital started offering shared appointments, attendance at six- to eight-week postpartum visits has increased from 54% to 78%, according to the health system.

The hospitals are also expanding maternal mental health services, including trauma-informed care training for OB-GYN staff. They also plan to hire additional reproductive psychologists. The goal is to better integrate mental healthcare into standard pregnancy and postpartum care, including guidance on safe use of psychiatric medications.

The initiatives are led by Veronica Ades, MD, who was appointed chair of obstetrics and gynecology in April 2025.

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