Cleveland Clinic 1st to use new robot for prostate surgery

Cleveland Clinic recently became the first health system in the U.S. to use a new robotic-assisted surgery system for prostatectomy.

The FDA approved the Hugo RAS system in December. The system includes modular arms that let surgeons select operating angles and an open-console setup in which the surgeon uses foot pedals and hand controls to operate the robot, according to a Feb . 17 news release.



Jihad Kaouk, MD, professor and chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urologic Institute and Zegarac-Pollock Endowed Chair in Robotic Surgery, was the principal investigator for the study that supported FDA approval of the robotic system.

“This case exemplifies Cleveland Clinic’s mission to lead surgical innovation and expand access to minimally invasive surgery for patients,” Dr. Kaouk said in the news release. “The potential for this new technology extends beyond urology to other specialties, and we look forward to building our experience with this new system and exploring the added benefit for patients.”

Minimally-invasive surgery is tied to reduced blood loss in patients, reduced length of stay, shorter recovery times and less postoperative pain, Cleveland Clinic said.