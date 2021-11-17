Joint Commission names quality measurement director

The Joint Commission has selected Michelle Dardis, MSN, to serve as the new director of its department of quality measurement.

Ms. Dardis, an informatics nurse specializing in quality measurement and analytics, is the organization's former project director of electronic clinical quality measures. She has more than 15 years of clinical, research and education experience, including at the American Hospital Association, where she led quality improvement and interoperability initiatives, according to a Nov. 16 news release.

"We are pleased to welcome Michelle back to The Joint Commission," said David Baker, MD, executive vice president of The Joint Commission's division of healthcare quality evaluation. "Michelle's extensive background in performance measurement, clinical informatics and health IT will help The Joint Commission further leverage performance measurement data to drive quality improvement."

Ms. Dardis completed her Master of Science in nursing at Loyola University Chicago, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.