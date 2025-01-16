Interest soars for vasectomies, tubal ligations

In the two-and-a-half years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an increasing number of Americans are seeking vasectomies and tubal sterilizations, according to the Washington Post.

In the months before and after the Supreme Court's decision on June 24, 2022, vasectomies rose 95% and tubal ligations increased 70% among young adults, one study found. This rise happened more often in states likely to implement abortion bans.

More recently, Planned Parenthood saw a surging increase in such procedures before the 2024 presidential election — even in states unlikely to implement an abortion ban, the Post reported. And after Donald Trump's reelection, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England recorded a 368% increase in consultations for vasectomies.

This trend could affect procedure volume within hospitals' labor and delivery service lines, which have been regularly closing. Often-cited factors for these closures include declining birth rates, workforce shortages, high labor costs and even legal concerns.

Nicole Clegg, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, told the Post that soaring interest has affected operations.

"It's absolutely a phenomenon because urologists in our area had a six-month wait list," she said, adding that the organization then expanded vasectomy services and hired a second physician to perform vasectomies.