CDC's COVID-19 self-checker: 4 things to know about the clinical assessment tool

The CDC has an interactive "Coronavirus Self-Checker," a clinical assessment tool to help individuals determine when to seek testing or care if they suspect they have COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Four things to know about the clinical tool:

1. The CDC has updated isolation and quarantine recommendations for the public and is currently revising the tool to reflect these changes.

2. The online tool asks a series of questions, and based on the user's responses, provides recommended actions and resources, including isolation and social distancing advice. The purpose is to help Americans make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. The system isn't intended for the diagnosis or treatment COVID-19.

3. Some topics the tool asks about include location, vaccination status, age range, race/ethnicity, life-threatening symptoms, exposures and history of testing within the last 10 days, among other things.

4. Health departments and healthcare systems can add the self-checker to their own websites.