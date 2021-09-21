Another CIA agent develops 'Havana syndrome' symptoms

A CIA officer who recently traveled to India received medical attention after an unexplained incident triggered symptoms consistent with 'Havana syndrome,' The New York Times reported Sept. 20.

People believed to have the condition report hearing a loud sound and pressure in their heads before experiencing dizziness, unsteady gait and visual disturbances, according to a 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences. The cause of the symptoms is still unknown.

The officer was traveling with CIA Director William Burns this month. The agency is still investigating the incident, which comes after an American official in Vietnam reported symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome in late August. In recent weeks, federal agencies have issued new warnings to employees about the incidents, saying officials should immediately leave the area they're in if they experience such sensations.

A CIA spokesperson told the Times it could not comment on specific incidents, but said any officer involved in a health incident receives prompt medical treatment. The agency said it has made its investigation into the incidents a top priority and improved medical care for affected federal employees.

About 200 Americans have reported symptoms potentially linked to Havana syndrome since the mysterious illness was first identified in 2016 among diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba.