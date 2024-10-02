ANCC to launch new credential

Beginning Dec. 1, hospitals will be eligible to apply for a new credential offered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The ANCC announced Oct. 2 the upcoming launch of the Well-Being Excellence credential, which will recognize hospitals and health systems that prioritize their workforce's well-being.

In a recent survey of 7,419 nurses across the U.S., 42% said their workplace culture does not prioritize staff well-being. Fifty-six percent also reported feeling burnt out.

The new credential "provides applicants the opportunity to assess the enculturation and effectiveness of their well-being programs as well as the impact on the work environment and interprofessional teams," the ANCC said.