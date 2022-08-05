9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Mackenzie Bean -

Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 

  1. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. 

  2. HCA also seeks a CMO for St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

  3. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks an interim vice president and CMO for Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Ore., and Silverton (Ore.) Medical Center.

  4. Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks an associate CMO.

  5. Stanford (Calif.) Medicine Children's Health seeks a CMO and project manager of administration for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

  6. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its Northern California division. 

  7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
     
  8. Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., seeks a CMO for Valley Health Medical Group.

  9. Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president and chief medical officer.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars