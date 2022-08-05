9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.
- HCA also seeks a CMO for St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
- Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks an interim vice president and CMO for Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Ore., and Silverton (Ore.) Medical Center.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks an associate CMO.
- Stanford (Calif.) Medicine Children's Health seeks a CMO and project manager of administration for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
- Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its Northern California division.
- Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
- Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., seeks a CMO for Valley Health Medical Group.
- Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president and chief medical officer.