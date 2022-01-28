8 systems hiring chief quality officers

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans) is seeking a chief quality officer.
2. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (Washington County, Vt.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
3. Bon Secours Health System (Virginia, Minn.) is seeking a chief group quality officer.
4. Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine is seeking a chief quality officer.
5. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
6. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief quality officer.
7. State University of New York Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.
8. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital is seeking a chief quality officer.
9. Providence Health & Services (Los Angeles, Calif.) is seeking an executive director of quality.