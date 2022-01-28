8 systems hiring chief quality officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans) is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (Washington County, Vt.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Bon Secours Health System (Virginia, Minn.) is seeking a chief group quality officer.

4. Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

6. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. State University of New York Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality officer.

8. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital is seeking a chief quality officer.

9. Providence Health & Services (Los Angeles, Calif.) is seeking an executive director of quality.