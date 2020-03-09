8 hospitals seeking CMOs
Below are eight hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Center
- Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.)
- Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.)
- Moffit Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
- South Texas Health System (Edinburg)
- Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley, Calif.)
- University Hospitals (Cleveland)
