7 systems seeking chief quality officers

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A regional healthcare system in Fredericksburg, Pa., is seeking a vice president and chief quality officer.

2. A university healthcare system in Hershey, Pa., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Central Maine Healthcare, based in Lewiston is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, based in Barre, is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Las Cruces, N.M.

6. Hackensack Meridian Health, based in Edison, N.J., is seeking a director of quality initiatives and improvement.

7. Health Partners of Western Ohio, based in Lima, is seeking a chief quality officer.