7 systems seeking chief quality officers

​​Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A hospital in Chicago is seeking an interim chief quality officer.

2. Catholic Health, based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, based in Barre, is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Fort Wayne, Ind.

5. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, based in Center City, Minn., is seeking a chief nursing and quality officer.

6. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a vice president of quality and chief quality officer.

7. The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center is seeking a chief quality officer.