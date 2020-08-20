7 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

NYC shares data on 1.4 million antibody tests: 3 takeaways

More than half of Americans think the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, survey shows

Some staff claim New York hospital is reusing masks, cite picture of old PPE in storage room

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.