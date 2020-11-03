7 hospitals hiring chief quality officers

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief quality officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. The George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

  2. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

  3. Marion (Ill.) Hospital Corp. (Marion, Ill.) 

  4. Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center

  5. St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.)

  6. St. Joseph Health (Irvine, Calif.)

  7. Vista Health System (Waukegan, Ill.)

