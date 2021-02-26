7 hospitals hiring chief quality officers

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. Cook County Health & Hospitals System (Chicago)

  2. Crestwood Medical Center (Huntsville, Ala.)

  3. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital

  4. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

  5. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

  6. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover, N.H.) 

  7. West Virginia University Hospital (Morgantown)

