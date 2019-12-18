5 hospitals with sterilization issues in 2019

Numerous hospitals have faced sterilization and infection control issues at their facilities over the past year.

Here are five hospitals that faced sterilization issues in 2019:

This list is not exhaustive.

1. 2 former patients of infection-breached New Jersey clinic have hepatitis B

In January, lawyers for two former patients of Saddle Brook, N.J.-based HealthPlus Surgery Center, which the state temporarily shut down due to poor sterilization practices, said their clients tested positive for hepatitis B, the North Jersey Record reported. The state health department recommended 3,778 past patients of HealthPlus get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C after the surgery center notified them in December 2018 of "lapses in infection control" between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2018.

2. Over 60 patients allege sterilization negligence at Porter Adventist Hospital

Sixty-seven patients and 22 spouses filed a lawsuit June 15 against Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, claiming the hospital caused infections and death due to improper equipment sterilization, according to The Denver Post. The lawsuit came about a year after the hospital discovered a sterilization breach occurred between July 21, 2016, and Feb. 20, 2018.

3. Mold in sterilization room forces LA hospital to cancel elective surgeries

In late September, mold was discovered in a Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center's surgical equipment sterilization room, forcing the 600-bed public hospital to suspend all elective surgeries and other medical procedures for about two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times. No patients were infected or harmed.

4. Washington hospital cancels 140+ elective surgeries after plastic found on trays

Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital canceled more than 140 elective surgeries in November after flecks of plastic were found on some surgical trays, KIRO 7 reported. The hospital had enough sterile trays available to perform emergency surgeries and did not believe patients were at risk.

5. 1,100+ patients potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis at Indiana hospital

Goshen (Ind.) Hospital notified 1,182 surgical patients this November of a potential exposure to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV due to inadequate sterilization practices, CBS affiliate WSBT reported. A technician had skipped a necessary step in the sterilization process, and patients who underwent surgery between April 1 and Sept. 20 were potentially exposed to infectious diseases, though Goshen Health believed the risk to be low.

