5 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are five hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center-Aurora (Ill.)



2. Detroit Medical Center Adult Central Campus



3. McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.)



4. St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne, Pa.)



5. Swedish Health Services (Seattle)

More articles on clinical leaderhip and infection control:

8 COVID-19-related diagnostic errors to know

COVID-19 does not easily spread via contaminated surfaces, CDC says

$5M offered for studies on US pandemic response

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.