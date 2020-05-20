$5M offered for studies on US pandemic response

An agency of the HHS is offering $5 million in funding to support studies assessing the responsiveness of the U.S. healthcare system to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality is providing the funding opportunity for research in all healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulatory care facilities and long-term care locations.

The agency highlighted a need for research in specific areas, including improving healthcare quality and patient safety during and after the pandemic and understanding how the response to the pandemic affects socially vulnerable populations and those with several chronic conditions.

"This funding will help us understand, as rapidly as we can, the ways in which our health systems were successful or challenged during the response to the COVID-19 virus," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as we can is essential to maintaining an effective response and preventing future outbreaks."

The deadline for submitting applications is June 15.

