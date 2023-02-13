5 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Below are five health systems and hospitals currently seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from job-seeker websites.

  1. Kenosha (Wis.) Community Health Center seeks a chief medical officer to improve and advance population health management.

  2. Alabama Regional Medical Services in Birmingham seeks a chief medical officer to direct care coordination practices.

  3. Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant center, an HCA Healthcare facility in San Antonio, seeks a chief medical officer to ensure consistency in clinical performance and practice standards.

  4. HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie seeks a chief medical officer to lead infection control, risk management and patient safety functions across the facility.

  5. Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital seeks a chief medical officer to create policies around standards of care and develop a strategic approach for continued improvements.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars