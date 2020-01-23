21 percent of US cancer survivors binge-drink, study finds

More than 50 percent of cancer survivors report using alcohol, and 21 percent are binge-drinkers, according to a study published in Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Researchers used data from the National Health Interview Survey from 2000 to 2017 to examine alcohol drinking patterns and behaviors among 34,080 U.S. adults who reported a cancer diagnosis.

Of the adults with cancer, 56.5 percent reported being current alcohol drinkers, including 34.9 percent who drank more than moderate limits (more than one drink per day for women and more than two drinks per day for men) and 21 percent said they engaged in binge drinking (five or more drinks during at least one day in the last year).

Being younger and having a history of smoking was linked with higher odds of drinking, and getting diagnosed with melanoma and cervical, head and neck, and testicular cancers were associated with higher likelihood of binge-drinking.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

Ballad Health suspends elective surgeries after Cardinal Health's hold on gowns

ANA, AONL: Cutting nurses will decrease care quality — instead, allocate resources wisely

Texas Health Resources rolls out digital rounding tool for nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.